Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘Superhero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie superhero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.

Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals.”

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: “It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission.”

Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good superhero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
Driver kills other motorist while fleeing Millbrook police, chief says
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries

Latest News

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on crime prevention strategy
.
Double-homicide on Montgomery's Rotary Street
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison