Suspect sought in multiple Autauga County burglaries

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.

According to Crimestoppers, the first burglary occurred on June 16th around 2:55 a.m. in Prattville at the CITGO Gas station on Highway 31. A suspect dressed in dark clothing with a hoodie and surgical mask threw a car jack through the business’s front window. The suspect then came into the store and stole several hundred dollars worth of tobacco products.

The second burglary, Crimestoppers says, happened on June 18th around 3 a.m. in Prattville at the TEXACO gas station located on Highway 31. As with the first burglary, the suspect used a car jack to break into the business. The suspect, who was again wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a surgical mask, took several hundred dollars worth of tobacco products.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

Detectives could retrieve photos and video of the suspect from surveillance cameras captured from two stores, the release says.

The suspect may also be wanted in several other burglaries throughout the river region.

If you have any information regarding this subject’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call the Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

