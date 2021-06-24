Advertise
2 killed in quadruple shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street identified

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the names of two people killed in a quadruple shooting Wednesday afternoon on Rotary Street.

MPD says Car’Terius Brown, 18, and Damana Perry, Jr., 17, both of Montgomery, where found shot to death around 1:40 p.m. Brown’s death is classified as a homicide while Perry’s is still deemed a death investigation.

Two people are dead and a third is critical after a shooting on Rotary Street in north Montgomery on June 23, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Police initially said a third man was found in life-threatening condition but has since confirmed a fourth was also treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both are being treated at area hospitals.

Two people are dead after a shooting on Rotary Street in Montgomery Wednesday, June 23, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

No other details such a motive were released.

Rotary Street is located in north Montgomery near Lower Wetumpka Road.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

