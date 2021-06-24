Attempted murder suspect sought after Perry Hill Road assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying and finding an attempted murder suspect.

Police responded to the 100 block of Perry Hill Road around 10:30 Wednesday night on an assault report. No other details about the incident were released.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black/white Nike shoes.

Security video since released to the media shows a person of interest in the case. MPD is asking the public for help identifying the person.

Montgomery police have released video and four images of a person wanted in a Perry Hill Road attempted murder investigation from June 23, 2021. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

