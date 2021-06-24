Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9

Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9
Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police Division K-9, Emily, has retired after seven years of service.

Emily is an 11-year-old Belgian Tervuren. During her service with the police, she supported the citizens of Auburn by ensuring their safety during countless pre-event sweeps and calls for service for suspicious items.

Emily has located numerous firearms connected to various crimes, including capital murder and other items of evidence.

Emily has almost 400 documented deployments supporting Auburn University Athletics, Auburn University graduations, NASCAR at Talladega, AHSAA Super 6/7 State Championship games and several other events around the state. She has supported the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bomb Squad during the Governor’s inauguration along with numerous federal agencies including the United States Secret Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; CIA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and United States Marshal’s Services Fugitive Taskforce.

Before Emily served on as a member of the Auburn Police Division, she was deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan once. While deployed in support of U.S. military operations, she assisted military personnel in improvised explosive devices and weapons cache sweeps.

K-9 Emily’s career was devoted to serving the citizens of Auburn, the State of Alabama and the United States military.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will stand trial for seven felony counts...
Dist. Attorney involved in Aniah Blanchard’s murder case on trial for ethics violations
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Partly sunny now, less cloud cover & rain expected this weekend!
Scattered showers, storms today followed by much lower coverage
Lightning Safety Awareness Week
Lightning Safety Awareness Week
.
Woman critically injured in Hatton Street shooting
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting