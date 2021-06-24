Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police Division K-9, Emily, has retired after seven years of service.

Emily is an 11-year-old Belgian Tervuren. During her service with the police, she supported the citizens of Auburn by ensuring their safety during countless pre-event sweeps and calls for service for suspicious items.

Emily has located numerous firearms connected to various crimes, including capital murder and other items of evidence.

Emily has almost 400 documented deployments supporting Auburn University Athletics, Auburn University graduations, NASCAR at Talladega, AHSAA Super 6/7 State Championship games and several other events around the state. She has supported the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bomb Squad during the Governor’s inauguration along with numerous federal agencies including the United States Secret Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; CIA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and United States Marshal’s Services Fugitive Taskforce.

Before Emily served on as a member of the Auburn Police Division, she was deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan once. While deployed in support of U.S. military operations, she assisted military personnel in improvised explosive devices and weapons cache sweeps.

K-9 Emily’s career was devoted to serving the citizens of Auburn, the State of Alabama and the United States military.

