Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday around 10 p.m., the Sylacauga Police Department responded to a call about someone being shot in the 700 block of Harper Springs Road.

Police say on arrival they found 46-year-old Bradford Franklin Isbell dead outside of the residence. Officers also found 32-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hayes was transported to the helipad at the Sylacauga Airport where she was flown, by Life Saver Helicopter, to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to police. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

Sylacauga Police Department Investigators and agents from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce are working this case.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464, or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will stand trial for seven felony counts...
Dist. Attorney involved in Aniah Blanchard’s murder case on trial for ethics violations
Altwana Savage was arrested after police say he barricaded himself in a home on Julia Street on...
Police: Man barricaded in Montgomery home charged with stalking

Latest News

Lightning is 50,000°F or five time hotter than the surface of the sun. (Source: Raycom Media)
Lightning Safety Awareness Week: Your chances of being struck, safety & more
Montgomery Whitewater construction project to hold seminar ahead of bid process
Montgomery Whitewater construction project to hold seminar ahead of bid process
Rain coverage around 30-40% today into this evening.
Scattered showers, storms today followed by much lower coverage
The bid process will determine who gets to work on the project and how much it will cost.
Montgomery Whitewater construction project to hold seminar ahead of bid process