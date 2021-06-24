Grief counselor anticipates I-65 crash questions when school starts

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The emotion of grief knows no bounds and it eventually affects everyone in life. The fatal interstate crash last weekend was no exception. One Butler County school district grief counselor has an idea the start of the new school year. It might be a little busier than normal.

Senia Powell remembers very well what she felt and thought the moment she heard the tragic news, the headlines announcing to the world that 10 people died on Interstate 65 North near Greenville. Of the 10 who died, nine were juveniles.

“What would our students or people, children in the community think once they get on social media,” Powell recalled.

It’s the enormous grief surrounding the crash that connects Powell. After all, she is the mental health service coordinator for the Butler County school district. A major part of her job is grief counseling.

“Acceptance. That’s the hardest part,” she said.

Powell anticipates schoolchildren will ask a few questions once school ramps up again for the new year, even though the nine juveniles who died in the crash were not from Butler County.

“Greenville’s a small town and our interstate is a major thoroughfare,” she said.

And at 27 years old, Powell is experienced. Just this past year, for example, the school district had two students who died by suicide, and it was Powell who was there in the thick of it all - the heavy questions, the emotions and the fear.

“You just want them to share their feelings and express how they feel in that moment,” she said.

Powell recommends the very same approach for parents if their children ask what happened on the interstate.

“I often suggest listening to music, writing notes or journaling,” Powell said.

What happened just a few miles up the road on I-65 will be a talker for years to come. But as with any period of grief, hope usually wins the day.

“There is hope. There is hope,” Powell said.

That’s the endgame, the end goal of any catastrophic situation. Powell knows it’s more than possible. It’s just a matter of allowing the avenue of grief to run its course.

And now the very latest on the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board says the 10 investigators assigned to the case will stay in Butler County throughout the weekend to collect more information, such as determining whether that part of the interstate was damaged before the crash.

