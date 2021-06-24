Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house

Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news we love to share. Heisman winner, Philadelphia Eagle and star Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith surprised his mother with a new home.

Smith posted Christina Smith-Sylve’s reaction to the new home on Instagram. His caption reads, “To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

Roll Tide, DeVonta!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Gov. Ivey holds ceremonial bill signings
Gov. Ivey holds ceremonial bill signings
Grief counseling after fatal I-65 crash
Grief counseling after fatal I-65 crash
MPD: 4 shot on Rotary Street Wednesday; 2 victims identified
MPD: 4 shot on Rotary Street Wednesday; 2 victims identified
The Arts Council is housed in Montgomery's Armory Learning Arts Center.
Armory Learning Arts Center to host ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ series
American Accessibility Program holds awards luncheon
American Accessibility Program holds awards luncheon