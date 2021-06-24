Advertise
'I got to manhandle 5 cops and live to tell': Florida man arrested in Alabama on Capitol riot charges

Bingham is seen circled in red inside the Captiol building
Bingham is seen circled in red inside the Captiol building(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALABAMA, (WAFF) - A Flordia man accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and attacking a police officer on January 6 was arrested in Alabama this week.

Court documents state video obtained by law enforcement shows Brian Bingham was seen illegally entering the U.S. Capitol, and attempting to punch a police officer while yelling at him.

Bingham, circled in red, seen yelling at an officer
Bingham, circled in red, seen yelling at an officer(WAFF)

FBI Agents also found Facebook messages between Bingham and another Facebook user. In the messages, Bingham confirmed his assault on the officers.

Below is an excerpt of the messages:

Individual-5: Are you ok?

Bingham: I got to manhandl[e] 5 cops and live to tell

Individual-5: Lol… All of this does not surprise me! Stay safe. Trump2020

Surveillance video from inside the Capitol building shows Bingham wearing a black leather jacket, green pants, tan boots, and sunglasses on top of his head.

Based on the evidence, the FBI issued a “Be on the lookout” or, BOLO, for Bingham. Agents received many tips about Bingham sharing pictures and videos of him in the Capitol building on January 6 on his Facebook page.

The Facebook page was confirmed to be Bingham’s and agents were later able to identify Bingham’s Florida-issued driver’s license.

Through investigation, FBI agents were able to locate and arrest Bingham in Alabama on June 22, 2021. At this time it has not been disclosed where in Alabama the arrest took place.

Bingham is charged with the following:

  • Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding certain Officers or Employees of the United States in Performance of Official Duties
  • Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder
  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct on Capitol Grounds
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Bingham is one of several to be arrested in Alabama in connection to the January 6 Capitol riots so far.

Read the full report below:

