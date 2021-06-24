Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will stand trial for seven felony counts...
Dist. Attorney involved in Aniah Blanchard’s murder case on trial for ethics violations
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Kenyatte Hassell will face Loretta Grant for the District 78 seat in the Alabama House.
Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 Democratic runoff
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaks on the Senate floor to honor the memories of 10 people killed in a...
Tuberville takes to Senate floor to honor I-65 crash victims
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries
Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties
Ivey hosts ceremonial bill signing
Ivey hosts ceremonial bill signing