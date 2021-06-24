Advertise
Missing woman sought in Elmore County

Amber Leigh Shelley is reported missing.
Amber Leigh Shelley is reported missing.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff’s Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office says Amber Leigh Shelley was last seen in Elmore on Tuesday. Her cellphone pinged in Childersburg on Wednesday.

Shelley is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5227 or 334-567-5546.

