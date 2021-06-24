Montgomery Whitewater construction project to hold seminar ahead of bid process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Whitewater project takes another step towards construction Thursday. The construction manager is holding a seminar for local contractors and companies to go over the bid process for the project.

The bid process will determine who gets to work on the project and how much it will cost.

“The purpose of the seminar will be number one, to continue to advertise the project, which has been a lot in the media and out and social media about the project. To increase participation too with, you know, it’s very important to all the stakeholders to have local companies involved minority companies, small companies, all of the different types of companies that are represented in our city and county. The other purpose is for us to meet potential bidders to see who’s interested and to answer some questions that they may have,” said Billy Williams, Vice President of JESCO, the company overseeing the construction of the project.

From the very beginning, the Montgomery Whitewater project has made it a priority to use local and minority-owned businesses as much as possible in the construction process.

“That’s been a big emphasis from the start when we were chasing the project and trying to be awarded was was the importance of using local and minority contractors,” Williams explained.

“The main thing that we always forget is that the small minority business is a cornerstone of the community. They hire from the community. And therefore, when you hire in your community, those that you hire, hire back from the community. So it keeps our evolving economic system going. So it’s important that we get them involved in the Whitewater so that they can create more jobs for right here in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Carmen Moore Zeigler, a Consultant for the Montgomery Small and Minority Business Initiative.

The seminar Thursday at Trenholm State Community College at 4 p.m. Registration is not required, and you can attend virtually.

For more information, contractors and construction suppliers should email montgomerywhitewaterbids@jescoinc.net.

