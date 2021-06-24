Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery woman identified, another sought in Prattville theft

Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail...
Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store.

According to CrimeStoppers, Prattville police are asking Shymone Laquan Lott, 24, to turn herself in. She is wanted for theft of property and a Montgomery grand jury indictment.

Prattville police say the theft happened June 19th around 5 p.m. at a store in the 1900 block of Cobbs Ford Road. Lott and another unidentified woman selected over $600 of various merchandise and left the store without purchasing the items.

Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail...
Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail...
Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

The two left the area in a black Camaro with an Auburn University license plate. Police say the first three letters described on the tag are GMM.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lott or the identity of the second suspect, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will stand trial for seven felony counts...
Dist. Attorney involved in Aniah Blanchard’s murder case on trial for ethics violations
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Partly sunny now, less cloud cover & rain expected this weekend!
Scattered showers, storms today followed by much lower coverage
Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9
Auburn Police Division announces retirement of police K-9
Lightning Safety Awareness Week
Lightning Safety Awareness Week
.
Woman critically injured in Hatton Street shooting