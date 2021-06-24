Montgomery woman identified, another sought in Prattville theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store.

According to CrimeStoppers, Prattville police are asking Shymone Laquan Lott, 24, to turn herself in. She is wanted for theft of property and a Montgomery grand jury indictment.

Prattville police say the theft happened June 19th around 5 p.m. at a store in the 1900 block of Cobbs Ford Road. Lott and another unidentified woman selected over $600 of various merchandise and left the store without purchasing the items.

Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

Prattville police are asking a Montgomery woman to turn herself in after a theft at a retail store. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

The two left the area in a black Camaro with an Auburn University license plate. Police say the first three letters described on the tag are GMM.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lott or the identity of the second suspect, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.