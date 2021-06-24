Oregon murder suspect investigated for Dothan killings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police are attempting to determine if a man charged with an Oregon murder may have killed in Dothan.

That is because 44-year old Lewis Monroe Phillips II, the suspect, twice lived in Dothan when several yet unsolved murders occurred,

News 4 has confirmed that the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, an FBI related group that tracks possible serial killers, has contacted them about Phillips.

“In the old days we had no way to connect serial killers across operational boundaries but,now, (VICAP) gives us the opportunity to make those connections,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens.

Phillips appears to have resided in Dothan from 2004 until 2010 and, again, from 2014 until 2017.

Afterwards, he moved to Oregon where he faces charges related to the death and body desecration of 58-year-old Mark Whittaker, killed in March.

“There was something that the suspect said or tip that police in Oregon received that caused them to send us this alert,” Owens told News 4.

He promises unsolved murders, possibly five of them, that occurred during the time Phillips lived in Dothan will be scrutinized closely.

“We won’t stop…we have never stopped looking into these cases. I just don’t want get hopes up,” Owens said.

