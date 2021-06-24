Scattered showers, storms today followed by much lower coverage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stalled out front will hang out across southern and western Alabama through Saturday morning before fizzling out.

Highs push 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite the front being nearby, we aren’t really looking at impressive rain and storm chances through the weekend. Today will certainly bring some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but coverage drops big-time for Friday and Saturday.

Rain coverage is expected to be 10-20% each of those days. So we’d make some outdoor plans with weather not forecast to be a factor!

Rain chances are pretty low this weekend into early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Otherwise the next several days will bring partly cloudy skies, highs near 90 degrees and humid conditions. It won’t be as oppressively humid as it could be, but it will be noticeable.

Rain coverage bumps up a bit for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to around 30%. That is very typical for this time of year. There is nothing that suggests either day will have rain chances much above that.

Highs will be around 90 with a slim chance of rain Saturday and a slightly higher chance Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Models do suggest rain coverage goes up a bit more by the middle of next week, but we will hold chances at or below 50% as of now.

Temperatures will continue topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with the muggy conditions making it feel like it’s in the lower and middle 90s. Every day for the next week will feel virtually identical.

Highs will be right around 90 degrees each day. (WSFA 12 News)

So yes, there will definitely be a summer-like feel going forward with the humidity we’re expecting, but we don’t have a single day with an above average temperature in the forecast through at least the middle of next week!

For this time of year, our average high is around 93° and average low is just shy of 71°.

