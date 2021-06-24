Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Some expressed concern about road safety at fatal wreck site

Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19, 2021.(Source: Viewer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (AP) - Some local officials were concerned about the safety of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 65 before 10 people died in a fiery crash last weekend.

State Rep. Chris Sells said he and Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock inspected the wreck area weeks ago after he heard complaints it was “hot spot” with a potential for problems.

The area is too congested, he said, and a lengthy downhill slope can lead to both excessive speed and the pooling of water after a storm.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and could release preliminary findings within a month

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Suspended DA Brandon Hughes automatically removed from office after pleading guilty to felony...
Suspended DA Brandon Hughes automatically removed from office after pleading guilty to felony counts
Prattville theft suspect wanted
Prattville theft suspect wanted
7 Day
Lower rain chances to end the workweek
Bingham is seen circled in red inside the Captiol building
‘I got to manhandle 5 cops and live to tell’: Florida man arrested in Alabama on Capitol riot charges