Suspect charged in May Montgomery robbery

Montgomery police have charged a man with a robbery that took place in May.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with a robbery that took place in May.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Rodriguez Blue, 28, has been charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman says the charges are related to an incident in the 700 block of Air Base Boulevard that happened around 11 p.m. on May 19th.

Blue was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody on Wednesday by the United States Marshals Task Force.

Blue was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

