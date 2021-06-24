Advertise
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting at a west Montgomery apartment complex.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, located near U.S. Highway 80, around 11 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot.

On scene, first responders found a woman who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details regarding a motive or suspect/s is immediately available.

Woman critically injured in Hatton Street shooting