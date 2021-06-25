Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes indicted on theft charges

Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property charges.(Ala. Statehouse/WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property charges.

According to court records, Dismukes was indicted on Tuesday for theft of property first degree, a Class B felony.

The indictment says Dismukes is accused of stealing over $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc., over two years. The report says Dismukes took flooring materials and other construction materials from the business.

Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. is located in East Montgomery.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, before Dismukes ran for public office. A complaint was filed against Dismukes in May 2020, launching the investigation that led to the subsequent theft charge.

In August 2020, the DA’s office issued a warrant for Dismukes’ arrest. Dismukes later turned himself in to authorities.

Additional details about the reported theft have not been released.

While the indictment is not related to Dismuke’s public office, he has courted political controversy in the past that prompted demands by some for his resignation. He made headlines in July of 2020 after attending a celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a leader in the Confederate Army and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Dismukes was first elected in 2018. However, should he be convicted of a felony, state law would automatically remove him from office.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Two people are dead and a third is critical after a shooting on Rotary Street in north...
2 killed in quadruple shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street identified
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Montgomery police have released video and four images of a person wanted in a Perry Hill Road...
Attempted murder suspect sought after Perry Hill Road assault

Latest News

Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after...
‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84
Scene video: Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting on Singleton Street
Scene video: Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting on Singleton Street
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a life-threatening shooting on Singleton...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting