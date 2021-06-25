Advertise
ALDOT warns drivers of new construction zone violation fines

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - As people get ready to travel for the July 4th holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Road Builders Association want you to know about a new state law.

The fine for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone will result in a $250 fine, or double the amount of the regular fine, whichever amount is greater.

The new law will go into effect Thursday, July 1.

ALDOT also announced there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates during Independence Day weekend.

