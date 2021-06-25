Advertise
Arrest made in Montgomery arson investigation

Michelle McDonald was charged with first degree arson.
Michelle McDonald was charged with first degree arson.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged for allegedly starting a house fire while another person was inside, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

Michelle McDonald has been charged with first-degree arson.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3600 block of Fairground Road just after 4 a.m. on June 14. Heavy smoke was visible, and firefighters heard that one person was still inside the home.

Crews rescued the victim from the home and extinguished the fire.

During the investigation, McDonald was identified as the suspect. MFR officials said she admitted in an interview Thursday to intentionally setting a bed cover on fire using a cigarette lighter.

A motive was not immediately clear.

She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

