Coffee County BOE completes superintendent interviews

The Coffee County Board of Education is one step closer to naming a new superintendent as they have wrapped up their interviews.

The board gave tours of each of their campuses to each candidate yesterday and spent the day Thursday thoroughly interviewing each of the candidates they named last week.

Of the candidates are Piedmont Schools high school principal Dr. Adam Clemons, Guntersville City Schools chief administrative officer Mr. Jeff Jones, Coffee County Schools special programs coordinator Mr. Gray Harrison and Coffee County Schools federal programs, curriculum and pre-k coordinator Mrs. Kelly Cobb.

All spoke on what they could bring to the table for Coffee County Schools.

“We do a lot of innovative things and that’s some of the things I’d like to look at with Coffee County is just innovation and using technology to the fullest and just make sure we also invest into the people of Coffee County,” Clemmons said.

“I have a passion for lifting the quality of education and educational outcomes for rural school students,” Jones continued. “Coffee County meets that definition. I feel like I have the skills and experience necessary to do that.”

“Consistency, I’ve been here for ten years also been in the district office for three and I think the consistency I bring in order to continue us in the direction we’re going we can of course improve on our current successes but also look forward to growth in the future,” Harrison said.

“I’m a product of the system, I’ve worked here for 26 years, I’ve raised my children in the system, and I continuously hope to be able to provide service in a leadership capacity to the district,” Cobb finished.

After interviews were over, News 4 also spoke with board president Brian McLeod on how he felt interviews went.

“We got good answers, good responses from each of the candidates, they were all very thorough in their responses, so we’ve got a lot of good information we gather today,” McLeod said. “As a board, I think each of us now will take this information and take time to absorb it individually.”

The board will meet sometime next week to name the new superintendent of Coffee County Schools.

