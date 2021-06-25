Fugitive wanted for May 6 Montgomery homicide arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery murder suspect has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, was arrested around 6 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Johnson was wanted in connection to the May 6 shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31, who was found dead around 9 p.m. that Thursday in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Known to go by “Zay” or “LiL,” Johnson was considered armed and dangerous.

The Marshals Service arrested him and took him Montgomery Police Department. He has since been transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.