Fugitive wanted for May 6 Montgomery homicide arrested

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, has been arrested and charged in the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting...
Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, has been arrested and charged in the May 6, 2021 Montgomery shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery murder suspect has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, was arrested around 6 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Johnson was wanted in connection to the May 6 shooting death of Martavious Thomas, 31, who was found dead around 9 p.m. that Thursday in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Known to go by “Zay” or “LiL,” Johnson was considered armed and dangerous.

The Marshals Service arrested him and took him Montgomery Police Department. He has since been transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

