Major delays near I-65/I-85 interchange after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays for morning commuters on I-65 northbound at the I-85 interchange in downtown Montgomery.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at exit 171, the Day Street exit, and the ramp to I-85. The crash is blocking the left shoulder and left lanes.

Cameras show a heavy emergency response on the scene.

ALDOT says motorists should expect major delays. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Those traveling in this direction should slow down, take caution and consider an alternate route.

