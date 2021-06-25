Advertise
Major delays near I-65/I-85 interchange after crash

An overturned vehicle is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 65 northbound near the Interstate 85 interchange.
An overturned vehicle is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 65 northbound near the Interstate 85 interchange.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays for morning commuters on I-65 northbound at the I-85 interchange in downtown Montgomery.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at exit 171, the Day Street exit, and the ramp to I-85. The crash is blocking the left shoulder and left lanes.

Cameras show a heavy emergency response on the scene.

ALDOT says motorists should expect major delays.
ALDOT says motorists should expect major delays.

ALDOT says motorists should expect significant delays.

Those traveling in this direction should slow down, take caution and consider an alternate route.

