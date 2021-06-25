Man charged with trafficking marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man accused of trafficking marijuana.

Devin Derrel Jackson, 27, has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court records indicate Jackson was found with over 553 grams of marijuana and mushrooms in his possession Wednesday morning.

Later that day, police say they found over 2.2 pounds of marijuana in Jackson’s possession, according to court records.

Jackson is being held in the Montgomery County Detention on a bond of more than $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.