Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged with trafficking marijuana

Devin Derrel Jackson, 27, has been charged with possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful...
Devin Derrel Jackson, 27, has been charged with possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man accused of trafficking marijuana.

Devin Derrel Jackson, 27, has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court records indicate Jackson was found with over 553 grams of marijuana and mushrooms in his possession Wednesday morning.

Later that day, police say they found over 2.2 pounds of marijuana in Jackson’s possession, according to court records.

Jackson is being held in the Montgomery County Detention on a bond of more than $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police.
2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Aniah's Law signed
Parents Say Aniah’s Law Will Save Lives
Grief counseling after fatal I-65 crash
Grief counseling after fatal I-65 crash
MPD: 4 shot on Rotary Street Wednesday; 2 victims identified
MPD: 4 shot on Rotary Street Wednesday; 2 victims identified
The Arts Council is housed in Montgomery's Armory Learning Arts Center.
Armory Learning Arts Center to host ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ series