Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a life-threatening shooting in Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Singleton Street. That’s just off Highway 231.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a man in life-threatening condition. He has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available. Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Two people are dead and a third is critical after a shooting on Rotary Street in north...
2 killed in quadruple shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street identified
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Montgomery police have released video and four images of a person wanted in a Perry Hill Road...
Attempted murder suspect sought after Perry Hill Road assault

Latest News

Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after...
‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84
Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes indicted on theft charges
Scene video: Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting on Singleton Street
Scene video: Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting on Singleton Street