Montgomery mayor to announce interim police chief at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to announce a new interim police chief during an 11 a.m. news conference.

WSFA 12 News will carry that announcement live on-air, on our mobile news app and on social media.

WATCH: Montgomery mayor announces new interim police chief

Along with the announcement, Reed is expected to discuss the process of hiring a permanent chief and will answer questions.

Reed announced Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley’s resignation on June 8.

When asked about the chief’s resignation, Reed told WSFA 12 News it was time to make the move because the city didn’t see improvement in crime data and there wasn’t a clear plan on reversing the current trends.

Reed also commented on the rumors surrounding the internal environment of the department saying there needed to be a strong internal leader to manage it.

Complaints about leadership and allegations of bullying and cover-ups within the department recently led to current and former officers bringing their concerns to the City Council in April.

Finley has been police chief since January 2015, having been brought in under then-Mayor Todd Strange following nearly 30 years with the Atlanta Police Department where he served as deputy chief and field operations division commander.

Following Finley’s resignation, MPD Chief of Staff Zedrick Dean was tapped to serve as acting chief until the city’s announcement of an interim chief.

