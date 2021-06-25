Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Two people are dead and a third is critical after a shooting on Rotary Street in north...
2 killed in quadruple shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street identified
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Montgomery police have released video and four images of a person wanted in a Perry Hill Road...
Attempted murder suspect sought after Perry Hill Road assault

Latest News

Daniel and Rita Lewis operate the only minority owned winery in the South. Lake Point Vineyard...
County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
Pride month unity vigil held in Montgomery
Pride month unity vigil held in Montgomery
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death