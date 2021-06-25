Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police: Worker’s boyfriend beat Alabama group home resident

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department(Source: Prichard Police FB page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) - Police say a resident of a group home for intellectually disabled people in Alabama was beaten by the boyfriend of an employee.

Prichard Police Lt. Robert Martin tells news outlets that the employee and the resident of JLW Place had a dispute on June 14 and the employee called her boyfriend instead of calling police.

Martin says the boyfriend and the resident then got into a physical fight. A family member later removed the resident from the home.

Police say they plan to file criminal charges against the boyfriend and the employee, who has been fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Two people are dead and a third is critical after a shooting on Rotary Street in north...
2 killed in quadruple shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street identified
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Montgomery police have released video and four images of a person wanted in a Perry Hill Road...
Attempted murder suspect sought after Perry Hill Road assault

Latest News

Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
State Rep. Will Dismukes reacts after indictment on theft charges
Michelle McDonald was charged with first degree arson.
Arrest made in Montgomery arson investigation
Sonny Callahan headshot, as US Representative of Alabama, photo
Former Alabama congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88
Weekend Forecast
Isolated storms for the weekend