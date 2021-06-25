Advertise
President Biden nominates Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton to lead Air Force Global Strike Command

Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton
Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton(United States Air Force)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BAFB, La. (KSLA) - President Joe Biden has nominated Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton to become the next commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, headquartered on Barksdale Air Force Base.

If approved by the Senate, Cotton would become the first Black man to lead the military branch’s nuclear enterprise. He would also be promoted to a four-star general. Cotton is currently the only Black person running an Air Force major command; he has served as the No. 2 officer at Global Strike Command since 2019.

“I am a military brat and I am proud to say that I am,” Cotton said in an interview earlier this year. “My father was an Air Force Chief Master Sergeant. I would not be here today if it were not for the upbringing my mother and father gave me.”

Cotton entered the Air Force through the ROTC program in 1986 where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Carolina State University.

He has commanded at the squadron, group, and wing levels. He served as the Deputy Director of the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Executive Action Group, as the Senior Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, and Deputy Director of the National Reconnaissance Office. He was also the Vice Commander and Commander of the 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana, and the Commander of the 45th Space Wing and Director of the Eastern Range, Patrick AFB, Florida.

Prior to his current assignment, Lt. Gen. Cotton served as the Commander and President, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell AFB, Alabama.

“As we look to what Global Strike is doing, even though the assets may be 60 plus years old when you think about cyber, when you think about space, when you’re thinking of innovative ways to do business in the 21st century we are just as relevant as any other major command in the Air Force,” Cotton said.

