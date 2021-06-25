Advertise
Rain chances look to stay low for next several days

Coverage at 10% today, 30% Saturday and Sunday and 20% Monday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rare entirely dry summer day is in the forecast today. Not only that, but it will be also be mostly sunny after some morning cloud cover scours out of here.

Highs push 90 degrees with ample sunshine.
Highs will push 90 degrees with noticeably -- but not brutal -- humidity levels for this time of year. When you factor the humidity in with temps near 90, it will feel like it’s in the 90s.

Rain coverage bumps up a bit for the weekend with an uptick in moisture and humidity. There will be a 30% chance of showers and storms each day with high temperatures again around 90 degrees.

Isolated showers and storms are on the way this weekend, but many stay dry.
Models have backed off on the rain chances Monday, which has led us to dropping coverage to 20%. Can you guess what our highs will be? If you said lower 90s, you’re exactly right!

Most signs point towards an uptick in rain and thunderstorm coverage beginning Tuesday. So we’ve gone ahead and placed a scattered shower and storm outlook for each day next week starting on Tuesday.

Rain chances will be around 30% this weekend.
Your chances of seeing rain are certainly looking higher throughout next week if rain is something you’re in need of right now!

Temperatures will continue topping out on either side of the 90-degree mark with the muggy conditions making it feel like it’s in the middle to perhaps upper 90s. Every day for the next week will feel nearly identical.

Total rain over the next 10 days. This suggests a typical summertime pop-up storm pattern with...
So yes, there will definitely be a summer-like feel going forward with the humidity we’re expecting, but we don’t have a single day with an above average temperature in the forecast through at least the middle of next week!

For this time of year, our average high is around 93° and average low is just shy of 71°.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

