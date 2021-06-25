Advertise
Suspect arrested in June 12 Montgomery homicide

Channy Shemar James is charged with murder in connection to the June 12 shooting death of...
Channy Shemar James is charged with murder in connection to the June 12 shooting death of Joseph McLean on Montgomery's Robinson Street.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a June 12 Montgomery homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Channy James, 22, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Joseph McLean, 26, also of Montgomery.

McLean was found dead around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Robinson Street. That’s located just off Interstate 65 near Day Street.

Few other details about the investigation are clear and no motive has been released.

James was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Bond is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

