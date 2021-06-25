Suspect arrested in June 12 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a June 12 Montgomery homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Channy James, 22, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Joseph McLean, 26, also of Montgomery.

McLean was found dead around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Robinson Street. That’s located just off Interstate 65 near Day Street.

Few other details about the investigation are clear and no motive has been released.

James was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Bond is set at $150,000.

