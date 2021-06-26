Advertise
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.

Police said the call came in around 10:05 a.m. The incident happened at a home in the 100 block of West Street Avenue.

The child was taken to Mitzell Memorial Hospital, where he later pronounced dead.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the incident was accidential.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

