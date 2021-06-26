Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery

By Judd Davis
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATHEWS, Ala. (WSFA) - When you think wine country, what comes to mind? I’m guessing you didn’t yell out “Mathews, Alabama,” first. Turns out, it’s a perfect climate and soil to make a special type of wine. It all started when Daniel and Rita Lewis semiretired in Alabama.

“I’m retired military,” said Daniel Lewis. “Twenty six years and two tours in Iraq.”

They both work full time jobs, and their hobby may be even more than full time.

“I like growing fruit, so I started planting fruit trees,” said Daniel Lewis.

“We started making jelly,” said Rita Lewis. “Well you can only have so much jelly. We were watching a show about making wine. I just threw it out there; we should make wine.”

“Like the old saying goes, if life gives you lemons make lemonade,” said Daniel Lewis. “Life gave us fruit, so we made fruit wine.”

So they spent several years trying different recipes, hoping to get that perfect mix.

“We just kept trying different ones based on the fruits we had,” said Rita Lewis.

By December 2018, Lake Point Vineyard and Winery was up and running.

“We are the only minority owned winery in the South,” said Daniel Lewis. “That includes Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana. In the whole United States there are only 12 minority owned wineries.”

They grow the fruit, make the wine on site, and they provide a unique atmosphere. It’s perfect for a Friday date night with wine tasting, or you can take it outside on their private lakefront beach.

Lake Point Vineyard and Winery offers wine tasting inside in an intimate setting or you can sit...
Lake Point Vineyard and Winery offers wine tasting inside in an intimate setting or you can sit on their private beach.(WSFA 12 News)

“We have 24 different wines,” said Daniel Lewis. “We have sweet tea, called Bama Sweet. We have lemonade, called Limon Limon. There’s peach and Tonea’s Chocolate Cherry.”

Honey Love is one of 24 different fruit flavored wines from the Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
Honey Love is one of 24 different fruit flavored wines from the Lake Point Vineyard and Winery(WSFA 12 News)

“What I enjoy is that my husband and I get to do this together,” said Rita Lewis. “There is a real pleasure in making something we like, and we can share it with someone else who enjoys it just as much.”

With the winery taking off, who knows, one day soon they could really be enjoying the fruits of their labor.

It takes about 3 months to go from the vine into the bottle. They do it all at their winery in...
It takes about 3 months to go from the vine into the bottle. They do it all at their winery in Mathews, Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

“Then I might be able to retire from my day job, what!!!!” said Rita Lewis.

Wine country, who knew, in Mathews, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Multiple Montgomery police investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Hatton Drive.
Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Two people are dead and a third is critical after a shooting on Rotary Street in north...
2 killed in quadruple shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street identified
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Montgomery police have released video and four images of a person wanted in a Perry Hill Road...
Attempted murder suspect sought after Perry Hill Road assault

Latest News

County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
The bid process will determine who gets to work on the project and how much it will cost.
Montgomery Whitewater construction project to hold seminar ahead of bid process
ADPH, WSFA hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
ADPH, WSFA hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says people who are unvaccinated must...
Nursing home facilities relax some restrictions, some groups urge for more