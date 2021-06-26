A few storms for the weekend
Many stay dry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances are in the forecast, but they are low! It will not be a washout - there’s only a 30% chance of showers and storms. It is a textbook Alabama summertime weekend with hit-or-miss, pop-up rain. Those of you who stay dry will stay hot with highs in the low 90s and a good bit of humidity.
Monday looks to be a but drier with rain chances at only 20%. Highs will stay in the lower 90s.
An uptick in shower and thunderstorm coverage begins Tuesday. No day will be a washout, but scattered rain is likely each day next week starting on Tuesday.
Temperatures will continue to top out on either side of the 90-degree mark with the muggy conditions making it feel like it’s in the middle to perhaps upper 90s. Every day for the next week will feel nearly identical.
So yes, there will definitely be a summer-like feel going forward with the humidity we’re expecting, but we don’t have a single day with an above average temperature in the forecast through at least the middle of next week! For this time of year, our average high is around 93° and average low is just shy of 71°.
