A few storms for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances are in the forecast, but they are low! It will not be a washout - there’s only a 30% chance of showers and storms. It is a textbook Alabama summertime weekend with hit-or-miss, pop-up rain. Those of you who stay dry will stay hot with highs in the low 90s and a good bit of humidity.

Weekend Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Monday looks to be a but drier with rain chances at only 20%. Highs will stay in the lower 90s.

An uptick in shower and thunderstorm coverage begins Tuesday. No day will be a washout, but scattered rain is likely each day next week starting on Tuesday.

Rain chances (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will continue to top out on either side of the 90-degree mark with the muggy conditions making it feel like it’s in the middle to perhaps upper 90s. Every day for the next week will feel nearly identical.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

So yes, there will definitely be a summer-like feel going forward with the humidity we’re expecting, but we don’t have a single day with an above average temperature in the forecast through at least the middle of next week! For this time of year, our average high is around 93° and average low is just shy of 71°.

