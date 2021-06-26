‘A little hope:’ Dadeville prayer service remembers lives lost on I-65

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vigil in Dadeville served as a moment of prayer and reflection as the community gathered to remember the lives lost in this past weekend’s Interstate 65 wreck - as well as other local tragedies.

“We’ve encountered a lot of grief in Tallapoosa County lately,” event organizer April Holdridge said.

“We’ve lost a lot of local pastors, and we’ve recently lost a young man, 22 years old, to the drowning, and a few days later, we lost the girls to the girls ranch.”

All churches of all denominations were called to attend. The gathering was an opportunity for “prayer warriors” to unify together.

“This is not Baptist, it’s not Methodist, it’s not Black, it’s not white,” First Baptist Church Dadeville pastor Ben Hayes said. “This is the citizens of Dadeville and Tallapoosa County coming to pray for our citizens, to pray for each other - just to lift up the name of Jesus,”

Lights hung overhead at the prayer focused event. Holdridge hopes the night’s activities bring light back to an area that has seen such darkness.

“We’re all sad right now,” she said. “I just think this could really start lifting up those spirits and make everybody, you know, have a little hope.”

The organizer hoped the vigil gave attendees a “little something to hang onto.”

Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches will host a public celebration of life for eight children who died. It will be held at the Church of the Highlands Auburn East campus on July 15 at 1 p.m.

