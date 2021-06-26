Tuskegee pastor helps young people avoid crime

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kita Moss says he knows what trouble looks like because it was the path he once took.

“It was not easy, it was not fun,” Moss said. “We in an hour and a season where people need to know the reality of trouble, and how you can make your bed hard and still have to turn around and lay in it.”

He says addressing the violence starts now. That’s why he and other ministers who share similar stories are encouraging youth that this is a path they don’t have to take at a pre youth day program at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church.

“I did 15 years. I had a life sentence,” Christ Like Dominion Pastor Reginald Jacobs says. “I was real hell bitten about being in the streets, so when it comes to street life stuff that they doing, I already been there done that. So I can understand what they going through, but at the same time, they need to stop.”

The speakers say it’s important young people know what trouble looks like, and they say it’s also important that they have mentors to guide them away from that trouble.

“There was a saying back in the day that says it takes a village to raise a child,” Future and a Hope Ministry Pastor Terrell Hagood said. “I just believe that once we come together and see us unified that they will start to emulate that and patent that in their life.”

Which could create change and bring hope.

