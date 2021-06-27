Mental health rally held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mental health affects every city, state and country but there’s always been a stigma attracted to it.

“You’ll hear that you’re crazy if you undergo some mental health crisis, or you need to seek the help of the services of a mental health professional or you’re somehow weak,” Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love said.

In reality, we all will deal with it in some way.

Research from Mental Health America shows nearly one in five American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year, and 46% of Americans will meet the criteria which can lead to many traumas.

“It can develop into anger, which that can develop into violence, all these different things, including children ready to drop out of school,” mental health therapist Dr. Melinda Johnson said.

Saturday, a mental health rally was held to bringing awareness to people in Montgomery and encourage them it’s ok to seek help if they need it.

The awareness doesn’t just stop in communities but it continues in schools K-12 across the state thanks to a new bill, Act 221-424, sponsored by Rep. TaShina Morris.

“It gives them the insight to see what causing this child to act out,” Morris said.

More awareness about mental health breaks stigmas and misconceptions which could decrease crime and create safer environments.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.