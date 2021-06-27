Pike Road neighborhood hosts makeshift parade for child with leukemia

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Woodland Creek community in Pike Road decked out cars and golf carts, transforming them into makeshift parade floats to show support to a 5-year-old with cancer.

Police blared their sirens and drivers honked their horns as they passed Kaiden King’s home. The child was diagnosed with cancer back in January, leading to his neighborhood orchestrating a parade.

King just started receiving double doses of steroids and chemo. His mother said he is exhausted and has severe bone pain. She said the parade was a good distraction.

“All week it’s been a bad week for Kaiden,” Angela Martin told us. “He’s been lethargic all week; He’s been experiencing a lot of pain, and just to see the community come together for him today, it’s very uplifting for him.”

“Today is a happy day,” she added.

King ran up to cars handling out gifts, and even got to sit in the front seat of a fire truck – He wore a fire helmet, of course.

The community has made their love for the young boy evident, decorating mailboxes with red bows – King’s favorite color. One neighbor said they made 270 cardinal bows, with “bow fairies” placing them on mailboxes at night.

“This was definitely a group effort,” Christy Cronier said on the bow project, each tied after working hours.

“This was definitely driven off of the need to help somebody else, and just be able to serve others, which is what we’re called to do,” Cronier said.

“Jesus tells us we have to be the hands and feet when he’s not able to be here,” she said.

Neighbors presented King with $5,100 to pair with the over $5,100 already raised on a GoFundMe created to help pay medical expenses. His mother is beaming with the additional $10,200 to pay for treatment.

“We are just so thankful for the support,” Martin said. “It’s amazing. I am overwhelmed.”

Click here if you wish to donate to the “Kaiden King’s Fight against Leukemia” GoFundMe.

