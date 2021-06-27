Advertise
Scattered storms, hot temperatures

By Lee Southwick
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances are a bit higher today compared to yesterday. It will not be a washout - there’s a 40% chance of pop-up, hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have an indoor back-up option, just in case. Temperatures will be hot in the lower 90s.

Scattered rain today
Scattered rain today(WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow will be much drier with rain chances at only 10%, then an uptick in shower and thunderstorm coverage begins Tuesday. Scattered rain is likely each day Tuesday and beyond! Numerous showers and storms could be an issue by the end of the week.

Rain chances
Rain chances(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will continue to top out on either side of the 90-degree mark with the muggy conditions making it feel even hotter.

Surprisingly, our afternoon temperatures are actually slightly below average. This time of year, our average high is around 93° and average low is around 71°.

7 day
7 day(WSFA 12 News)

Nothing too concerning is happening in the Tropics. There are 2 areas in the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is watching, but both have a low chance of formation. The system heading for the east coast could bring heavy rain and rough seas despite any development. We’ll keep you updated with all you need to know this hurricane season!

Tropics
Tropics(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

