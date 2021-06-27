Advertise
Vacation Bible schools return after COVID-19 pandemics peak

“Thousands of children” to attend VBS this summer, according to Lifeway.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the COVID-19 vaccine and loosened restrictions, local churches are hosting traditional vacation Bible schools again.

“This year was great,” First Baptist Church Dadeville pastor Ben Hayes said. “We had ten of our children that professed their faith in Jesus Christ.”

The church used last year’s theme, “Concrete and Cranes,” since it already purchased the Lifeway materials but was unable to host Vacation Bible School 2020.

“I think there was still a little bit of fear and anxiety that grips our families, but we had a great time,” Hayes said.

Lifeway, an organization that provides Christian VBS resources to churches, said “thousands of children” will receive “spiritual nurture” this summer.

“I think we’re in a season where we are primed and ready,” Lifeway’s VBS ministry specialist Melita Thomas said in a press release. “People are hungry for hope.”

Taylor Road Baptist Church also just hosted its Bible school. Last summer, it had a smaller VBS in August that was limited to kids within the church. Senior pastor Daniel Atkins said this year’s program was open to all.

“Oh, my goodness man, it was like chains being broken,” Atkins told us. “We had kids from all over the city coming.”

“Last year, walking around the hallways, was just quiet - where in years past it was chaotic here,” he added.

The church hosted Lifeway’s 2021 archaeological theme, “Destination Dig.” Around 100 children attended this year’s VBS. Atkins said the change was refreshing.

“This year was just a little bit more normal,” the pastor said on the children dancing, screaming and worshiping. “It was liberating almost, and the kids just - They loved it.”

