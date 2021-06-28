Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.

News outlets report a woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m.

A separate shooting about two hours later in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people.

A vehicle collision was also reported nearby and fire officials say two people were injured in that crash.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues