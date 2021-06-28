Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s ‘Big 10′ mayors meet in Mobile, discuss gun violence

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayors from the 10 biggest cities in Alabama are coming together Monday to discuss issues facing their communities.

The mayors, including Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, are meeting in Mobile for the first regular meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the topics expected to be discussed is gun violence.

The mayors are expected to address the media at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will bring you coverage of this online, Facebook, and our mobile news app.

WATCH: Alabama’s ‘Big 10’ mayors meet in Mobile

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in collapsed Florida building
Alabama mayors in Mobile
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida