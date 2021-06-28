Alabama’s ‘Big 10′ mayors meet in Mobile, discuss gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayors from the 10 biggest cities in Alabama are coming together Monday to discuss issues facing their communities.

The mayors, including Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, are meeting in Mobile for the first regular meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the topics expected to be discussed is gun violence.

The mayors are expected to address the media at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will bring you coverage of this online, Facebook, and our mobile news app.

