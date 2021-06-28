ALEA: I-65 SB closed in Chilton County due to crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 through part of Chilton County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Details on the crash or any injuries were not immediately clear.

The crash happened around 2:07 p.m. near mile marker 215. That’s about four miles south of the Jemison/Thorsby exit 219) and three miles north of the Clanton/Lay Dam Road exit (212).

ALEA is asking commuters to avoid this area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.