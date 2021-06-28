Advertise
ALEA: I-65 SB closed in Chilton County due to crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 through part of Chilton County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Details on the crash or any injuries were not immediately clear.

The crash happened around 2:07 p.m. near mile marker 215. That’s about four miles south of the Jemison/Thorsby exit 219) and three miles north of the Clanton/Lay Dam Road exit (212).

ALEA is asking commuters to avoid this area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

