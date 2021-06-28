Advertise
Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee(Auburn University Athletics/Gymnastics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics after she finished second in the all-around at the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials Sunday night in St. Louis.

In an interview with Auburn University Athletics Auburn Head Coach Jeff Graba said, “It has been an amazing experience to watch Suni achieve what she has been working towards for years.” “This was such a great weekend. The Auburn program is so excited for her, and we can’t wait to cheer her on in July. War Eagle!”

“This means so much to me and I’ve worked so hard for the past couple years,” Sunisa Lee said. “To just go out on the floor and do everything I was supposed to do feels amazing.”

Lee finished first on bars and beam at the end of the two-day trials to go with her second-place finish in the all-around. Lee also topped Simone Biles on day two in the all-around, marking the first time since 2013 that Biles has been beaten in the category.

Lee entered the Olympic Trials as the U.S. champion on bars and runner up in the all-around and on beam. She will head to the international meet as a world champion, securing team gold at the 2019 World Championships. Lee also won silver on floor and bronze on bars at the world meet.

