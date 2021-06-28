Advertise
‘Celebration of Life’ to be held for 8 children killed in Butler County crash

8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial service is being held to honor the eight children of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranch who were killed in a multi-car wreck.

According to ranch officials, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15 at the Church of the Highlands Auburn East campus.

The victims, ages 4-17, lost their lives in a crash on Interstate 65. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-65′s northbound side near mile marker 138, close to the Greenville exit.

ALEA said a total of 17 vehicles were involved in the wreck, including two commercial vehicles. Seven of those vehicles caught fire.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the wreck. They are looking into the vehicle technologies, such as forward collision warning systems, CMV fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability.

Results of the investigation may not be available for at least 30 days, the NTSB added.

