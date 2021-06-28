Hot, muggy and increasing rain chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new week will start off dry, hot and humid. After a good deal of rain and thunderstorm activity on Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies today with highs around 93 degrees. Conditions will be dry.

Two systems that we're watching in the Atlantic Basin have a chance of developing. (WSFA 12 News)

A weak tropical system that may or may not develop will move inland near the Georgia-South Carolina border this evening. It will continue heading west-northwestward toward Alabama tonight into tomorrow. That, combined with our summertime humidity, will fuel a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Coverage will only be around 30%. Otherwise it’ll be partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the lower 90s once again.

A muggy week ahead. (WSFA 12 News)

Then our daily rain and thunderstorm chances slowly rise each day. We’ll be up in the 40% range both Wednesday and Thursday with highs topping out in the lower 90s.

As a frontal boundary attempts to move into Alabama from the north this weekend, rain and storm coverage will pick up. The front will not actually get to Central Alabama, but its positioning combined with deep Gulf of Mexico moisture will support higher rain chances.

Rain chances pick up as we progress through the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Unfortunately, we currently have a 50% chance of rain in the forecast for Friday and the holiday weekend. That doesn’t mean it will rain all weekend long, and you’ll likely get at least some dry time.

We would suggest having a way to check radar and plan on seeing at least some rain over the course of the Fourth of July weekend. Those rain chances will almost certainly need to be adjusted as the weekend approaches.

High temperatures will be at or just below average this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be a bit cooler this weekend thanks to the clouds and elevated rain chances. We’re talking highs only in the lower and middle 80s at best!

