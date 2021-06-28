Man, 18, shot to death in Selma

Advertise
he Selma Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after finding a man shot to death Monday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after finding a man shot to death Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released so far, but Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers responded to reports of shots fired between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

They ultimately located a victim, identified only as an 18-year-old man, behind the Rangedale Apartments, a Selma Housing Authority property located just off Marie Foster Street.

The victim had been shot twice and died at an area hospital, the chief said.

There’s currently no information available on a motive or suspect in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

