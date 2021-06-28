Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘Mutual decision’ sees Troy’s baseball coach step aside after 6 seasons

Mark Smartt that will see him step aside as head baseball coach after six years with the Trojans.
Mark Smartt that will see him step aside as head baseball coach after six years with the Trojans.(Source: Troy Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University announced Monday that it has reached a “mutual decision” with Mark Smartt that will see him step aside as head baseball coach after six years with the Trojans.

While leaving the role, Smartt will remain with the athletics department as a special advisor to the athletics director, the university said.

“I appreciate all the work that Coach Smartt has done as a player, assistant coach and most recently as the head coach here at Troy,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “He has led the program with integrity and will always be a valued member of our Troy Baseball Family. We will look to build upon the success of Coach Smartt’s era as we find the next head coach for Troy Baseball.”

“Wearing the Troy uniform provided me a front-row seat next to Chase Riddle and Bobby Pierce, the two most impactful coaches in my life,” Smartt said. “The single highest honor of my professional career was being allowed to follow in their legendary footsteps as the head coach at Troy. Thank you to every one of my teammates who have always supported me in every way possible. Thank you to every player, coach, trainer and manager for your commitment to the program. Thank you to every single fan for your unbelievable support of the program. Finally, thank you to my beautiful wife Deborah and our children Taylor and Chase for your love and unwavering support.”

Troy is coming off a 27-26 season in which it finished third in the Sun Belt East and tied for third place overall in the league. Smartt led the Trojans to a 172-135 record in his six seasons as Troy’s head coach, which included a trip to the 2018 NCAA Regionals.

In 21 seasons as a player and coach, Smartt wore the Troy uniform in 1,173 games, which is the most of any player or coach in school history. During his career as a player and coach at Troy, Smartt was part of six conference championship teams, seven NCAA postseason teams and a pair of National Championship squads. Additionally, Smartt played with or coached 36 of the 60 All-Americans in Troy’s history.

A national search will begin immediately for Smartt’s successor.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

Latest News

Sunisa Lee
Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team
24 junior colleges took the courts at Faulkner to play in front of more than 200 NCAA coaches...
Faulkner hosts NJCAA Live Period Team Camp
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house
Rob Gray prepares for 1st season as Faulkner head coach
Rob Gray prepares for 1st season as Faulkner head coach