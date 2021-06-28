Opelika police searching for card fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a card fraud suspect.

On June 17, the suspect used a card at the Walmart locating in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway.

The male suspect is seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, face mask, a blue hoodie, jeans and blue and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for card theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

